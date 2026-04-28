Elevator at the Winnipeg Library.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lots of glass for lots of heat loss in the winter and lots of "fossil fuel" burning to keep that place warm. There are 3 security guards and all visitors have to go through a metal scanning device and empty pockets to inspect the contents. Winnipeg getting more dangerous by the hour. 311 is a total joke, make work for unemployables. Blue building in the background s the police station. Our cops are tops!