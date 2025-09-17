Dodgy Reporter

1940 Thumbnail: Communism Needs A Boot Italian Elections Soviet Threat.

Terrorism: Method of government inspiring by terror by acts of brutality, and savagery

(That's the definition of Police To use violence and intimidation to coerce people to comply with laws with a political aim)

Terrorist: ~The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.

It was former prime minister (A ZIONIST) David Lloyd George to urge Britain stop treating Germany like a pariah~they might later be glad to rely on her as a bulwark against communism. 'If Germany broke down,' he said 'and was seized by the communists, Europe would follow

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery from the most extreme liberty. Plato

The Theory of communism can be summed up in one single sentence the abolition of private property Karl Marx

Democracy Definition from Greek The rule over the people

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy

Democracy as practiced in Western Europe to-day, is the forerunner of Marxism A.H

Marxism, whose final objection was, is, and will continue to be, the destruction of all non-Jewish national states. A H

The Jewish chronicle of London, said in 1919: There is much in fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.

Henry T Ford

The star of David, the Jewish national emblem, is a six pointed star, formed by two triangles, one standing on its base, the other on its apex. Deprived of their base lines these triangles approximate the familiar Masonic emblem of the square and compass.

As the jew is the past master in the art of symbolism, it may not be without significance that the Bolshevik star has one point less than the star of David. For there is still one point to be fore filled in the world Program as outlined in the Protocols---and that is the enthronement of our leader. When he comes the world autocrat for whom the whole program is framed, the sixth point may be added.

The five points of the star now apparently assured are the Purse, the Peerage, the Press, Palestine and Proletarianism. The sixth point will be the prince of Israel.

THE HISTORY OF A LIE:

To concentrate in their hands all the capital of the nations of the all lands; to secure possession of all the land, railroads, mines, houses, to be at the head of all organisations, to occupy the highest government posts, to paralyze commerce and industry everywhere, to seize the press, to direct legislation, public opinion and national movements--and all for the purpose of subjugating all nations on Earth to their power!'

With the press in our hands, we can turn wrong into right, dishonesty into honesty. We can shake all foundations and shake families. We can destroy faith in all that our enemies, until now, have believed. We can ruin credits and arouse passions. We can declare war; we can award fame or disgrace. We can uplift or ruin talent.