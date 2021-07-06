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Reincarnations of Roman Empire for Great Reset and Prophecy
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91 views • July 06, 2021
Identified reincarnations of the main protagonists from Roman Empire, for Second Coming of Jesus Christ for the Great Reset.
The reincarnations are demonized with soul transfers to a man Tiamat, clones Nephthys, Meghan Markle, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, David Rockefeller, "walk-in" Prince Charles.
The Great Reset hegemony is founded on an unidentified "God" personality from Orion, with an ancient abused mythology of a man Nokodemion. Nokodemion was Henoch who did not write the terroristic Henoch prophecies, executed by globalists and Department of Homeland Security.
1. The 1st Nokodemion is reincarnation Peter Vincent Pry
2. "Walk-in" Nokodemion is Prince Charles (former Adolf Hitler)
3. Plejaren Nokodemion is anonymous man from CERN
The reincarnations are demonized with soul transfers to a man Tiamat, clones Nephthys, Meghan Markle, Tulsi Gabbard, Elon Musk, David Rockefeller, "walk-in" Prince Charles.
The Great Reset hegemony is founded on an unidentified "God" personality from Orion, with an ancient abused mythology of a man Nokodemion. Nokodemion was Henoch who did not write the terroristic Henoch prophecies, executed by globalists and Department of Homeland Security.
1. The 1st Nokodemion is reincarnation Peter Vincent Pry
2. "Walk-in" Nokodemion is Prince Charles (former Adolf Hitler)
3. Plejaren Nokodemion is anonymous man from CERN
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