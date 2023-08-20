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Live Chat with Paul; -150- Sunday NZ UFO vid catch up again -laugh at thirdphaseofFAKE stuff +Grusch
TheOutThereChannel
TheOutThereChannel
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4 views • August 20, 2023

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! UFO-UAP catch up topics and videos [00:02:00] (1c) google has ghosted some of my regular fans and watchers and updates on sky watching [00:17:20] (2) David Grusch leaked medical reports update [00:10:44] (3) Main Topic Begins - Japanese Ancient UFO Tale on proof is out there and George Haas the shilling UFO artist [00:35:38] (3b) UFOtheater and Mars madness anomalies [00:39:34] (3c) Look up Haas Lunar/Mars anomalies of Parrot and howling monkey etc [00:48:00] (3d) Paul catches up with side comments. Mr King has joined! talks about being on Pilled.net now! [00:56:24] (4) Paul breaks down Steven Greenstreets UFO vid on Proof is out there show and that he thinks Micks debunk is WRONG! with examples! [01:02:00] (5) Mick explains glare rotation can not change until hits 30 degrees but Paul explains if it was a Jet how did it out run another fighter Jet if it was not a UFO.. No reply from Mick on that point of course! [01:13:46] (6) Chris Lehto is wrong on the Turkey Alien videos.. it was 100 percent a hoax and Paul again for the 100th time explains how it was done! [01:29:00] (7) Black vault outs Ross Coulthart lying about Leakers of medical records [01:46:44] (8) Various clips of statements made on David Grusch, Corbell and Fravor and Graves at the hearing but the expert body language panel men. (under fair use to add my own commentary) [02:58:47] (9) Paul breaks down the latest thirdphaseofFAKE (moon) best UFOs of the month? [02:59:58] (9b) A Plane clearly Paul explains how and why but you think someone using a expert camera would know the basics and how to check flightradar24 wouldnt you.. clearly hes not watching a teaching channel like mine but shills in UFOLOGY! [03:09:10] (9c) Paul analyzes the rotating ring in the sky.. Is it a O letter balloon? is it LED display on a kite or balloon? or is it VENUS! what? the answer will surprise you! [03:35:00] (9d) A Tik Tok UFO vid is clearly CGI Paul explains why! [03:39:00] (9e) Paul almost dies from laughter with the obvious LED Balloon and Blakes and Brents BS narrative comments on it [04:03:00] (9f) Flashing white light DOT what is it? Paul makes a possible list [04:14:00] (9g) Is it a surf kite in the distance? [04:16:04] (9h) Blakes show cases Brents faked UFO using car parts!! and GUFON thinks they change HA-HA.. what a f00l Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

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