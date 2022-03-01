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Pronouns A-Plenty!
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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0 view • March 01, 2022
Or better yet! Put joke pronouns in your bio!

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SubscribeStar! ► https://www.subscribestar.com/shortfatotaku
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Patreon! ► https://www.patreon.com/shortfatotaku
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SFO-CIAL MEDIA! HYUK HYUK

DA TWEETS ► https://twitter.com/SFOSecretary
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DA GABS ► https://www.gab.com/shortfatotaku
DA MINDS ► https://www.minds.com/shortfatotaku
DA PARLERS ► https://parler.com/profile/Shortfatotaku
DA STEAMS ► http://steamcommunity.com/groups/ShortFatOtaku

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Credits:
Thumbnail ► some britbong subway
Background ► https://twitter.com/cryomancerlex
Music ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VRgfSGI2wo

#Pronouns #PersonalPronouns #PronounsInBio
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