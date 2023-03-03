Create New Account
Toxins in baby food, formula industry profits over nutrients | Sally Fallon Morell | Ep 63
We The Patriots USA
Published Yesterday |

Are organic baby foods toxin-free? How did CRISCO's influence lead to the health recommendations for our children? Are baby formula companies purposefully leaving out key nutrients, in order to maximize their profits on ice cream? Weston A. Price Foundation President and author of "The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care," Sally Fallon Morell, joins "Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA," to tackle these questions, and offer up solutions that can be found in the way our ancestors brought up baby, vs. big industry.


