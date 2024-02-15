Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Anna Perez: Let’s Talk About Biden’s (Alleged) Dementia
channel image
Leona Wind
322 Subscribers
29 views
Published Yesterday

The White House appears to be running damage control for a recent report that indicates Biden is not mentally fit to run a country (not that he was ever doing that). The question is, will Democrats continue to ignore his obvious mental decline, or back a new candidate?

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonbidenputindepopulationfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabanna perez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket