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Facebook sucks!
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56 views • August 15, 2020
Facebook seems to always censor articles about hydroxychloroquine and things that are common sense solutions to fighting off covid-19. As soon as you post something about it, you get automatically censored if it has something about hydroxychloroquine in it. I hate Facebook!
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