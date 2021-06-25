© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INVENTOR of mRNA Vaccines: STOP THIS NOW! ⚠️💉
Follow
11
Share
Report
4011 views • June 25, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, original inventor of the mRNA vaccine, sits down with Del Bigtree to give his honest concerns about why this is the wrong technology to use against COVID-19 and, in particular, the extreme danger it poses to young people. The dangers of the spike protein and it's distribution throughout the body. The fact that the spike protein enters and even opens the blood brain barrier. It's insane... STOP THESE VACCINES NOW!!!
Originally aired on June 24th 2021 at https://thehighwire.com
Originally aired on June 24th 2021 at https://thehighwire.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.