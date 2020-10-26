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We Are No Longer In A Pandemic. Netherlands fighting back! (MIRRORED)
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919 views • October 26, 2020
We Are No Longer In A Pandemic. Netherlands fighting back! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel FakeName4Safety at:-
https://youtu.be/xBnoFbZ_qSA
We Are No Longer In A Pandemic. Netherlands fighting back!
It's starting to happen. Of course, we will be the last in CA and in the US.
Where are OUR brave doctors?
No more masks.
PCR Tests are all mostly false-positives.
More.
Spread this far and wide!
#covid_19 #covid #corona #caronavirus #sarscov2 #lockdown2020 #wearamask #masksdontwork #novaccine #therona
Mirrored from You Tube channel FakeName4Safety at:-
https://youtu.be/xBnoFbZ_qSA
We Are No Longer In A Pandemic. Netherlands fighting back!
It's starting to happen. Of course, we will be the last in CA and in the US.
Where are OUR brave doctors?
No more masks.
PCR Tests are all mostly false-positives.
More.
Spread this far and wide!
#covid_19 #covid #corona #caronavirus #sarscov2 #lockdown2020 #wearamask #masksdontwork #novaccine #therona
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