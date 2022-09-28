Create New Account
Situation Update, Sep 28, 2022 - All signs of Nord Stream pipeline SABOTAGE lead back to ruthless Biden regime
Published 2 months ago |

0:00 Sabotage

40:33 Conclusion

42:57 Interesting News

49:25 Hurricane Ian

53:02 Dr. Rashid Buttar


- Massive under sea detonation caused Nord Stream pipeline sabotage
- Joe Biden promised to "bring an end" to Nord Stream pipelines
- Russia hater Victoria Nuland promised to HALT pipeline operations
- Sen. Ron Johnson called for "ending it permanently" and preventing any operations
- US Navy underwater explosives team ran drills in the EXACT area in June
- Were drills a cover story for planting explosives?
- Germany's economy is now DOOMED, and BASF will go offline
- Europe's supply chain will collapse
- It appears the USA is at war with Europe
- Nord Stream sabotage was act of WAR and TERRORISM against Europe
- Collapse of European industry will collapse banks and currencies
- Dollar keeps getting stronger, USA emerges as remaining industrial power in the west
- Prepare for total collapse of Europe: Famine, freezing, civil unrest, revolutions, currency collapse
- Interview with Dr. Rashid Buttar about vaccine "payloads" that can be remotely activated


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


