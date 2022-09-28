Situation Update, Sep 28, 2022 - All signs of Nord Stream pipeline SABOTAGE lead back to ruthless Biden regime

0:00 Sabotage

40:33 Conclusion

42:57 Interesting News

49:25 Hurricane Ian

53:02 Dr. Rashid Buttar





- Massive under sea detonation caused Nord Stream pipeline sabotage

- Joe Biden promised to "bring an end" to Nord Stream pipelines

- Russia hater Victoria Nuland promised to HALT pipeline operations

- Sen. Ron Johnson called for "ending it permanently" and preventing any operations

- US Navy underwater explosives team ran drills in the EXACT area in June

- Were drills a cover story for planting explosives?

- Germany's economy is now DOOMED, and BASF will go offline

- Europe's supply chain will collapse

- It appears the USA is at war with Europe

- Nord Stream sabotage was act of WAR and TERRORISM against Europe

- Collapse of European industry will collapse banks and currencies

- Dollar keeps getting stronger, USA emerges as remaining industrial power in the west

- Prepare for total collapse of Europe: Famine, freezing, civil unrest, revolutions, currency collapse

- Interview with Dr. Rashid Buttar about vaccine "payloads" that can be remotely activated







