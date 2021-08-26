FDA Pfizer APPROVAL; really??!! 2 minutes

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I'm confused: the HRR on brighteon Aug 25 2021 Aug 25, 2021 and Dr. Malone with Steve Bannon's War Room both suggest that the FDA did not grant pfizer covid vax approval. This video flies in the face of that information. Both perspectives are counter mainstream narrative but differ. What's the truth? Comment below.