One of the Largest Coal Processing Plants in Europe Destroyed Near Pokrovsk - by Russian forces.

The Svyato-Varvarinskaya coal enrichment plant — one of the biggest in Europe — has been destroyed during fighting near Pokrovsk.

The facility was located near the villages of Udachnoye and Kotlino, where heavy fighting is ongoing.

It was part of the "Pokrovske" mining operation owned by Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov — the only producer of coking coal in Ukraine.

Operations had already stopped earlier this year due to the front line approaching.

Adding:

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports that overnight on June 7, Russian forces carried out coordinated strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities. The strikes successfully hit their intended targets.