It’s worse than we thought...

In this episode of 51-49, James exposes the authoritarian reality behind the ADL’s facade, moving from Jonathan Greenblatt’s admission of a 24/7 FBI-coordinated surveillance network to the infiltration of AI models and Evangelical curricula, ultimately revealing how a tax-exempt non-profit has morphed into a hostile intelligence apparatus prioritizing foreign interests over American civil liberties.
Mirrored - 51-49 with James Li
Thanks to John M for Link
