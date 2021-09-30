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INNOCENT CHILD BLEEDING FROM EYE AND NOSE FOLLOWING PCR TEST
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118 views • September 30, 2021
This is absolutely beyond words . . . I hope and pray that permanent damage has not been done by the ignoramus that did to this sweet little girl . . . if something caused a little girl to look like this at home . . . we'd be hearing about it quick smart . . . ABUSE ABUSE . . . and child services would be there to take the child away . . .
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