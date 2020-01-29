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11% Mortality Rate?*Borders Closing*Harvard Scientist Arrested*200 Americans Quarantined*
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32 views • January 29, 2020
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-death-toll-climbs-132-005314172.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1222592130490814464
https://marlin-prod.literatumonline.com/pb-assets/Lancet/pdfs/S0140673620302117.pdf
https://nationalfile.com/harvard-chemical-biology-scientist-arrested-for-receiving-over-2m-from-chinese-wuhan-university/?fbclid=IwAR0FyVc970RmN11Ai7uwFnahCp8aid-DyIErWhdKzFrOdOAGokwpbZavtbc
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/man-behind-global-coronavirus-pandemic
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/chinese-recruitment-operation-targets-us-universities-senate-report-97797
https://www.thesun.co.uk/travel/10844438/coronavirus-desperate-passengers-plastic-bottles-helmets/
https://mobile.twitter.com/Tom_Winter/status/1222207074752454662
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/PDChina
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/coronavirus-geometric-progression-suggests-100000-infections-week
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes
https://www.ccn.com/china-frantically-shuts-down-stock-market-to-prevent-coronavirus-selloff/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/british-airways-ends-all-flights-china-virus-spreads-middle-east
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/coronavirus-vaccine-will-take-over-year-develop-warns-big-pharma-exec
https://www.wsj.com/articles/from-bangkok-to-the-boulevards-of-paris-absence-of-chinese-tourists-hits-hard-11580295915
https://www.rt.com/news/479511-passengers-applaud-plane-wuhan-coronavirus/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/coronavirus-chaos-forces-starbucks-shutter-almost-half-its-stores-china
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.26.920249v1
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1222592664576626688
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51299635?ocid=socialflow_twitter
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1222592747191689216
https://www.bild.de/news/inland/news-inland/coronavirus-in-deutschland-infektion-symptome-faelle-im-live-ticker-67605722.bild.html#la67646186
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/coronavirus-indonesia-01282020171022.html
Please Subscribe & Share!
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please Subscribe to our second channel Evolutionary Energy Arts 2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support!
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/china-death-toll-climbs-132-005314172.html
https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status/1222592130490814464
https://marlin-prod.literatumonline.com/pb-assets/Lancet/pdfs/S0140673620302117.pdf
https://nationalfile.com/harvard-chemical-biology-scientist-arrested-for-receiving-over-2m-from-chinese-wuhan-university/?fbclid=IwAR0FyVc970RmN11Ai7uwFnahCp8aid-DyIErWhdKzFrOdOAGokwpbZavtbc
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/man-behind-global-coronavirus-pandemic
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/chinese-recruitment-operation-targets-us-universities-senate-report-97797
https://www.thesun.co.uk/travel/10844438/coronavirus-desperate-passengers-plastic-bottles-helmets/
https://mobile.twitter.com/Tom_Winter/status/1222207074752454662
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/PDChina
https://www.zerohedge.com/health/coronavirus-geometric-progression-suggests-100000-infections-week
https://twitter.com/EpochTimes
https://www.ccn.com/china-frantically-shuts-down-stock-market-to-prevent-coronavirus-selloff/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/british-airways-ends-all-flights-china-virus-spreads-middle-east
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/coronavirus-vaccine-will-take-over-year-develop-warns-big-pharma-exec
https://www.wsj.com/articles/from-bangkok-to-the-boulevards-of-paris-absence-of-chinese-tourists-hits-hard-11580295915
https://www.rt.com/news/479511-passengers-applaud-plane-wuhan-coronavirus/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/coronavirus-chaos-forces-starbucks-shutter-almost-half-its-stores-china
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.26.920249v1
https://twitter.com/IsChinar
https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/1222592664576626688
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51299635?ocid=socialflow_twitter
https://twitter.com/Reuters/status/1222592747191689216
https://www.bild.de/news/inland/news-inland/coronavirus-in-deutschland-infektion-symptome-faelle-im-live-ticker-67605722.bild.html#la67646186
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/china/coronavirus-indonesia-01282020171022.html
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