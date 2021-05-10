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Cooau H5 4K WiFi Trail Camera - Full Review | Setup | Samples
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24 views • May 10, 2021
Today we are taking a look at the latest trail camera from Cooau. This is the H5 model. It shoots in 4K and has built in Bluetooth and Wifi. This camera is currently on sale at Amazon for $101.
0:00 - Intro
0:39 - Overview & Unboxing
2:09 - How To Use & Setup
9:24 - The App & WiFi
11:10 - Video Samples
12:10 - Photo Samples
13:00 - Conclusion & Thoughts
#cooau #trailcamera #cooauh5
Purchase the Cooau H5 4K Trail Camera:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VW3PLV4/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glt_fabc_MPC1ETZS9TCXPSX2FRCD?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1
Check out other Cooau products:
https://www.cooau.com/
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DJI Sale:
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0:00 - Intro
0:39 - Overview & Unboxing
2:09 - How To Use & Setup
9:24 - The App & WiFi
11:10 - Video Samples
12:10 - Photo Samples
13:00 - Conclusion & Thoughts
#cooau #trailcamera #cooauh5
Purchase the Cooau H5 4K Trail Camera:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08VW3PLV4/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glt_fabc_MPC1ETZS9TCXPSX2FRCD?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1
Check out other Cooau products:
https://www.cooau.com/
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
If you love me, buy me a beer!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/parksntech
Rogue Energy Drinks
For all your energy needs! These seriously taste incredible.
10% off coupon code: PARKSNTECH
https://www.rogueenergy.com/?rfsn=5677371.d7fb11&;utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=5677371.d7fb11
Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415
Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
https://www.zazzle.com/store/parks_n_tech
Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/parks_tech
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official
Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/referrals?si_rid=10602831575579231856&;si_rt=1
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb
Amazon Profile Link - Follow Me:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ
Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94
DJI Sale:
https://click.dji.com/ADTKf0yvob4bQ-8FWAvbOQ?pm=link&;as=0001
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