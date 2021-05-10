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Cooau H5 4K WiFi Trail Camera - Full Review | Setup | Samples
Parks N' Tech
Parks N' Tech
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24 views • May 10, 2021
Today we are taking a look at the latest trail camera from Cooau. This is the H5 model. It shoots in 4K and has built in Bluetooth and Wifi. This camera is currently on sale at Amazon for $101.

0:00 - Intro
0:39 - Overview & Unboxing
2:09 - How To Use & Setup
9:24 - The App & WiFi
11:10 - Video Samples
12:10 - Photo Samples
13:00 - Conclusion & Thoughts

#cooau #trailcamera #cooauh5

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