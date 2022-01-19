UFC President Dana White Is Asked About The 200+ Doctors Demanding Spotify Censor Joe Rogan #MonoclonalAntibodies

My posting this video is NOT an endorsement of Monoclonal Antibodies. Monoclonal Antibodies have cloned aborted HEK293 fetal cells. The number 293 means that it took 293 attempts to pull that stem cell from an aborted fetus. There is NO real way to extract a stem cell from a fetus that's deceased. There has to be viable blood moving through the fetus. The ONLY way for this to happen is for the baby to be born alive. So NOT only does the fetus have to be alive to be viable, but you can't give it anesthesia. So basically, while alive, they have to take the brain out, the heart out, and then remove the kidney to extract the stem cell. They're essentially murdering infants without anesthesia.



I DO BELIEVE people should be able to share what worked for them without being censored.



#MonoclonalAntibodies #UFC #JoeRogan #MedicalTyranny #Scamdemic #Plandemic #BigPharma #VaccineMandates #NurembergCode #CrimesAgainstHumanity #DoNotComply #InformedConsent #DepopulationAgenda #VaccinePassport #VaccineInjuries #VAERS #Worldwide #RockefellerLockstep2010 #GrapheneOxide #NanoTech #Nanotechnology #Transhumanism #MedicalFreedom #ConnectingTheDots #TheGreatReset



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