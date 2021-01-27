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George Washington - Father of America - Episode 20 - The Smiths of Liberty
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60 views • January 27, 2021
In Episode 20, we look at the great General George Washington, leader and creator of the Continental Army and 1st POTUS. Join us as we look in-depth at his life and see the man of virtue and integrity who became the Father of America.
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