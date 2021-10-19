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Understanding FreeMasonry
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172 views • October 19, 2021
https://www.exposingsatanism.org/masons-the-masonic-order/
The Masonic Order Lucifer’s little helpers???
A little background:
Masons claim there is an ancient connection way back to Adam and Eve. They claim that the fig leaves were symbolic to the aprons that are worn in their initiation ceremonies. Also they claim that Freemasons built Solomon’s Temple and the tower of Babel.
Also Known as “The Order of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons, Symbolic Craft, Craft Masonry”
The True Origin:
The lodge is traced back to London, England in 1717. It is believed that James Anderson set up the constitution.
In 1717, Anderson along with George Payne and Theopholips Desaguliers, came together to form the first Grand Lodge. It is said that the lodge was birthed in a Tavern! Good place to start a Godly organization isn’t it?
The Masonic Order Lucifer’s little helpers???
A little background:
Masons claim there is an ancient connection way back to Adam and Eve. They claim that the fig leaves were symbolic to the aprons that are worn in their initiation ceremonies. Also they claim that Freemasons built Solomon’s Temple and the tower of Babel.
Also Known as “The Order of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons, Symbolic Craft, Craft Masonry”
The True Origin:
The lodge is traced back to London, England in 1717. It is believed that James Anderson set up the constitution.
In 1717, Anderson along with George Payne and Theopholips Desaguliers, came together to form the first Grand Lodge. It is said that the lodge was birthed in a Tavern! Good place to start a Godly organization isn’t it?
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