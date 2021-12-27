Chicago Mayor Lightfoot To Unvaccinated: 'Your Time Is Up!'

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Although the omicron variant is rapidly vanishing in its South African country of origin, US tyrants like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Fauci are still trying to ramp up the fear to put Americans against Americans. Lightfoot's threats against a class of people have no place in a civilized country. Also today: New York officials redefine "vaxxed" and Alex Berenson sues Twitter.