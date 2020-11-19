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PROPHETIC SIGNS NOV 19, 2020 - US ELECTION RESULTS 2020
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65 views • November 19, 2020
US election results 2020 …. Israel strikes Iranian, Syrian targets in response to exposed IEDs …. Palestinians restore Israel ties as annexation fears fade …. Iran's enriched uranium stockpile 12 times limit, says IAEA …. Iran's enriched uranium stockpile 12 times limit, says IAEA …. UN announces Biometric Digital ID Wallet
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