John Ratcliffe: The FBI has Not Applied Justice Evenly

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe discusses the fallout over the FBI's raid on Trump's home and the impact of Chinese espionage on national security.

John Ratcliffe spoke with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures and confirmed what many are thinking – the FBI classified documents as “Top Secret” not because they were, but because they wanted to cover up their crimes in attempting a coup of the Trump Administration.

The reports are that the FBI took 11,000 documents from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home. They claim that there, the reports are that there are 100 documents that have classified markings. I don’t know what those documents include, Russiagate or Steele reporting documents, but if they do, there’s a question whether or not they were marked top secret and whether they are top secret.

The reason I say that, let me explain a little bit Maria. I saw hundreds if not thousands of documents when I was Director of National Intelligence, that related to Christopher Steele and the Steele reporting, or the Crown reporting, things like the Alfa Bank connections that were in the Steele dossier, or Michael Cohen’s trip to Prauge. All these things were make-believe but yet they were marked “Top Secret”. They were no more top secret or involved real sources and methods than your children’s creative writing assignments for their homework. So, there’s an issue of classification of those documents.

The FBI classified documents that should not have been to cover up their crimes. Then when President Trump took copies of these documents with him to Mar-a-Lago, they raided his home to steal them and prevent President Trump from releasing the damning evidence of FBI crimes and corruption.

The FBI tried to remove President Trump from office and committed crimes in their attempted coup. The penalty for sedition is severe and these crooks need to be brought to justice.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1km03f-john-ratcliffe-the-fbi-has-not-applied-justice-evenly.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=14