Dr. Rima Laibow - DEVASTATING! 90% Of The Global Population Will Die - Globalist Agenda

Dr. Rima Laibow is the doctor who blew the whistle to Alex Jones and Jesse Ventura in 2009, advising there would be a future pandemic where the globalists would depopulate the world by 90% through vaccines.

In this interview, she shares the devastating reality with us of how this will be achieved if we keep going down this path, that it may already be too late for many, and what else they have planned for mankind based on her intel and research.

The original footage of Dr. Rima blowing the whistle can be found via this link:

