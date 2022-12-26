Although Luc Colluded With the CCP and Felt Guilty, We Still Hope He Could Stand on the Side of Justice

https://gnews.org/articles/624155
Summary：12/14/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 25: Many Jews passing by are very supportive of the anti-Semitic protests of the NFSC. We fight for the Jews and also fight for ourselves.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.