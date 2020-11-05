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The Truth About Mizzou | University of Missouri Racism Controversy
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14 views • November 05, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3130/the-truth-about-mizzou-university-of-missouri-racism-controversy
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3130-the-truth-about-mizzou-university-of-missouri-racism-controversy
The University of Missouri campus has been paralyzed by months of student and teacher protests, culminating in the resignation of prominent faculty. Before the eyes of the world were focused on Paris, he racial tensions at Mizzou dominated the headlines around the United States.
On Monday November 9th, 2015 the University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe resigned and the chancellor of the flagship campus R. Bowen Loftin announced his intentions to step down. So what exactly happened that lead to such a tense situation? What is the Truth about the Mizzou Racism Controversy?
Includes details on: Reported racist threats, Tim Wolfe, Payton Head, Legion of Black Collegians Harassment, Jonathan Butler’s Hunger Strike, Melissa Click, Football Team Strike, race relations classes, the KKK Hoax, impact of the Paris Terrorist Attack and the infamous Poop Swastika!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/mizzou
False Racism Claims: http://www.dailywire.com/news/1044/top-10-false-claims-racism-campus-aaron-bandler
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3130-the-truth-about-mizzou-university-of-missouri-racism-controversy
The University of Missouri campus has been paralyzed by months of student and teacher protests, culminating in the resignation of prominent faculty. Before the eyes of the world were focused on Paris, he racial tensions at Mizzou dominated the headlines around the United States.
On Monday November 9th, 2015 the University of Missouri President Tim Wolfe resigned and the chancellor of the flagship campus R. Bowen Loftin announced his intentions to step down. So what exactly happened that lead to such a tense situation? What is the Truth about the Mizzou Racism Controversy?
Includes details on: Reported racist threats, Tim Wolfe, Payton Head, Legion of Black Collegians Harassment, Jonathan Butler’s Hunger Strike, Melissa Click, Football Team Strike, race relations classes, the KKK Hoax, impact of the Paris Terrorist Attack and the infamous Poop Swastika!
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/mizzou
False Racism Claims: http://www.dailywire.com/news/1044/top-10-false-claims-racism-campus-aaron-bandler
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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