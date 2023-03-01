How My Student, a Medical Doctor, Used Orthomolecular Nutrition to Ditch Her Allergy Medications

In this video I share the testimony of my student, a medical doctor, who used the information I taught her to STOP taking her allergy medications, which she used to take weekly, several times a week. Instead, she uses Orthomolecular Nutrition, to give her body the nutrients it needs to heal and prevent allergy attacks. I also talk about the amazing safety of vitamins and minerals, based on the 39th annual report from the American Association of Poison Control Centers which showed that vitamin and mineral supplements caused ZERO deaths, despite the FDA’s constant warnings about how “dangerous” they are. I contrast this with the high death rate caused by iatrogenic errors, or death by the modern medical system. ZERO DEATHS FROM VITAMINS.ZERO DEATHS FROM MINERALS.Supplement Safety Confirmed by America's Largest Database by Andrew W. Saul, Editor OMNS (Jan 23, 2023) The 39th annual report from the American Association of Poison Control Centers shows zero deaths from vitamins. Confirming data is in Table 22B, p 1613-1615, at the very end of the lengthy report published in Clinical Toxicology. [1] It is interesting that it is placed way back there where nary a news reporter is likely to see it. But there it is: no deaths, none whatsoever, from vitamin A, niacin, pyridoxine (B-6) or from any other B-vitamin. There were no deaths from vitamin C, vitamin D, or vitamin E. There were no deaths from multiple vitamins. There were no deaths from any vitamin at all. Furthermore, there were no fatalities from mineral supplements. Two fatalities from "Iron and Iron Salts" were clearly stated as not being due to supplemental iron (p 1607). No deaths from vitamins. No deaths from minerals. Want to bet this will never be on the evening news? Well, have you seen it there? And why not? This is of real importance to the public. After all, at least two-thirds of the U.S. population takes daily nutritional supplements. A Harris Poll indicated that for American adults, the number is 86%. [2] But let's just use the lower number. Should each of those people take only one single tablet daily, that still makes over 220,000,000 individual doses per day, for a total of well over 80 billion doses annually. Since many persons take far more than just one single vitamin tablet, actual consumption is considerably higher, and the safety of vitamin supplements is all the more remarkable. Throughout the entire year, coast to coast across the entire USA, there was not one single death from a vitamin or mineral supplement. If supplements are allegedly so "dangerous," as the FDA, the news media, and even some physicians still claim, then where are the bodies? (Andrew W. Saul is Editor-in-Chief of the Orthomolecular Medicine News Service, now in its 19th year of free publication. He is also a member of the Japanese College of Intravenous Therapy; the Orthomolecular Medicine Hall of Fame; and is author or coauthor of twelve books. He has no financial connection whatsoever to the supplement or health products industry.) References: 1. Gummin DD, Mowry JB, Beuhler MC et al. (2022) 2021 Annual Report of the National Poison Data System (NPDS) from America's Poison Centers: 39th Annual Report, Clinical Toxicology, 60:12, 1381-1643, DOI: 10.1080/15563650.2022.2132768 https://doi.org/10.1080/15563650.2022... 2. https://osteopathic.org/2019/01/16/po... Nutritional Medicine is Orthomolecular Medicine Orthomolecular medicine uses safe, effective nutritional therapy to fight illness. For more information: http://www.orthomolecular.org Find a Doctor To locate an orthomolecular physician near you: http://orthomolecular.org/resources/o... The peer-reviewed Orthomolecular Medicine News Service is a non-profit and non-commercial informational resource.Show less



