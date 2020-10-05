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Casting a Bigger Fire Ant Colony with Molten Aluminum (Cast #057)
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51 views • October 05, 2020
This is the second Anthill Art video showing the casting of a fire ant colony with molten aluminum. The colony in this video is much larger than the one from the first video (Cast #043), taking in 24.6 lbs. of aluminum which is 6.7 lbs. heavier than Cast #043. The final cast turned out 17" deep and 19" at its widest.
See the description on the first video for information on the red imported fire ant and you'll see why I prefer not to have these ant hills in my yard.
See more detailed pictures of the resulting display at http://www.anthillart.com/castings/057/
See the description on the first video for information on the red imported fire ant and you'll see why I prefer not to have these ant hills in my yard.
See more detailed pictures of the resulting display at http://www.anthillart.com/castings/057/
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