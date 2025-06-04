Dangerous Precedent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CIA’s Secret Torture Programs, MK-Ultra, 9-11 & Jailing Political Opponents
* John Kiriakou committed Washington’s one unpardonable sin: he embarrassed the CIA.
* John Brennan tried to have him executed for it.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 4 June 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-john-kiriakou