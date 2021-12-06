CAPTAIN GLOBALIST EUGENICS REPRESENTATIVE, DR. DAVID ANUS TELLS MAGICAL STORIES ABOUT VARIANTS!Video speaks for itself. Five minutes of research is all you need for most of these Eugenics clowns. They all come from the same places. This Ahole ticks all the boxes.Sources:"Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces."Étienne de La Boétie, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude"It is incredible how as soon as a people become subject, itpromptly falls into such complete forgetfulness of its freedomthat it can hardly be roused to the point of regaining it,obeying so easily and willingly that one is led to say that thispeople has not so much lost its liberty as won its enslavement."Étienne de La Boétie, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude"Similarly, the more tyrants pillage, the more they crave, the more they ruin and destroy; the more one yields to them, and obeys them, by that much do they become mightier and more formidable, the readier to annihilate and destroy. But if not one thing is yielded to them, if, without any violence they are simply not obeyed, they become naked and undone and as nothing, just as, when the root receives no nourishment, the branch withers and dies."Étienne de La Boétie, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude"They suffer plundering, wantonness, cruelty, not from an army, not from a barbarian horde, on account of whom they must shed their blood and sacrifice their lives, but from a single man; not from a Hercules nor from a Samson, but from a single little man. Too frequently this same little man is the most cowardly and effeminate in the nation, a stranger to the powder of battle and hesitant on the sands of the tournament; not only without energy to direct men by force, but with hardly enough virility to bed with a common woman! Shall we call subjection to such a leader cowardice? Shall we say that those who serve him are cowardly and faint-hearted? If two, if three, if four, do not defend themselves from the one, we might call that circumstance surprising but nevertheless conceivable. In such a case one might be justified in suspecting a lack of courage. But if a hundred, if a thousand endure the caprice of a single man, should we not rather say that they lack not the courage but the desire to rise against him, and that such an attitude indicates indifference rather than cowardice?"Étienne de La Boétie, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude