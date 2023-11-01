Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's a FAILURE┃Israeli Army Suffered Huge Losses During The First Phase Of Ground Operation in GAZA
channel image
The Prisoner
8830 Subscribers
Shop now
426 views
Published Yesterday

The whole world is watching with bated breath the events in the Middle East, which have already claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives. The fact that the current war will be the most terrible, bloody, and prolonged in the history of the Jewish state is no secret to anyone, including the leaders of the Western world..........

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
israelgazaidffailed ground offensive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket