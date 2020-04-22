© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Coronavirus Created In U.S., Smuggled To China To Be Tamed!
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
38 views • April 22, 2020
Get The Tea Now! Go to https://getthetea.com today!
The Coronavirus was created in the United States and smuggled to a laboratory in China by a globalist cabal where it was supposed to be ‘tamed’. Instead, it was released or escaped, now mutating into a pandemic for which no cure may ever be found, even as a more virulent wave is expected to appear within the next year. Who was behind its creation? Who transported it out of the country and into the hands of Chinese scientists? Why did Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and The National Institutes of Health pay $3.7 million taxpayer dollars to experiment with a weapon so powerful that it now threatens to produce a mass extinction event?
Plus…
Is mass quarantining of citizens warranted at a time when the U.S. economy is tanking? How long will it last? Is social distancing the ‘new normal’?
David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report.
The Coronavirus was created in the United States and smuggled to a laboratory in China by a globalist cabal where it was supposed to be ‘tamed’. Instead, it was released or escaped, now mutating into a pandemic for which no cure may ever be found, even as a more virulent wave is expected to appear within the next year. Who was behind its creation? Who transported it out of the country and into the hands of Chinese scientists? Why did Dr. Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and The National Institutes of Health pay $3.7 million taxpayer dollars to experiment with a weapon so powerful that it now threatens to produce a mass extinction event?
Plus…
Is mass quarantining of citizens warranted at a time when the U.S. economy is tanking? How long will it last? Is social distancing the ‘new normal’?
David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.