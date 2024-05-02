Create New Account
NYPD Arresting a Protester Near Columbia’s Campus
Published 17 hours ago

SEE HERE - https://culturewarencyclopedia.substack.com/p/l-i-n-k-s

From Isabelle Leyva @isabelle_leyva https://twitter.com/isabelle_leyva/status/1785576569114648927

"Footage of NYPD arresting a protester near Columbia’s campus hours after campus had been cleared.


Cops yelling stop resisting while throwing this person to the ground by their hair."

