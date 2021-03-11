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Manuel Johnson: I Saw Air Force One in a Dream
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64 views • March 11, 2021
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Join the global community of all ages and all walks of life through the launching of our RISE app at the RISEsummit March 26-27. We lead with love and are motivated by hope and infused with faith to find tangible solutions for individuals, cities and nations. Find your community at the RISEsummit by joining either in person in Bend, Oregon or digitally from around the world.
Join the global community of all ages and all walks of life through the launching of our RISE app at the RISEsummit March 26-27. We lead with love and are motivated by hope and infused with faith to find tangible solutions for individuals, cities and nations. Find your community at the RISEsummit by joining either in person in Bend, Oregon or digitally from around the world.
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