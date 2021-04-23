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Innovation will be Stifled By Biden's DOUBLING of Capital Gains
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60 views • April 23, 2021
The surest way to limit the economy is to de-incentivize innovation, which is exactly what Joe Biden is attempting to double the capital gains tax will accomplish. What makes America so great are the incentives to innovate, and why it absorbs so much capital.
The last thing that we want is more government spending, and Joe Biden is trying to ensure that the government becomes a greater and greater part of the US economy.
#capitalgains #innovation #economy
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The last thing that we want is more government spending, and Joe Biden is trying to ensure that the government becomes a greater and greater part of the US economy.
#capitalgains #innovation #economy
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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