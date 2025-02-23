Discover what customers love about 5G Defense Powder

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Health Ranger Store
Health Ranger StoreCheckmark Icon
632 followers
264 views • 2 months ago

The Brighteon Store has gone above and beyond to bring back our Groovy Bee® 5G Defense Powder because we understand the hidden dangers posed by 5G radiation. To support your optimal health and give your body extra nutritional support, this premium supplement harnesses the combined nutritional content of ascorbic acid, magnesium glycinate, N-Acetyl-LCysteine, EXTRAMEL Organic SOD (Superoxide Dismutase from Melon Juice Concentrate) and selenium chelate.


NOTE: 5G Defense cannot block cell tower radiation itself. Rather, 5G Defense is formulated to help your body nutritionally respond to the cellular stresses that are present in those saturated with cell phone microwave radiation, which is known to cause the formulation of free radical peroxynitrite molecules inside the human body. These molecules can damage DNA and impart cellular stress on the body.


nutrition5ggood healthwellbeingdefensemodern technologypremium
