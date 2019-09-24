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Joe Biden Has A Russian Collusion Problem, Not Trump!
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247 views • September 24, 2019
Joe Biden claims President Trump abused his power because of the whistleblower being reported on in the media. Owen explains why Biden is the one with the problem!
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