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THE TRUTH IS TOO SHOCKING - W.H.O. AGREES THERE IS NO PANDEMIC - MILLIONS DEAD- MANIACS IN CONTROL
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43 views • December 07, 2021
It's now official with even the World Health Organization in full agreement .... There is No PANDEMIC.
It is and has always been a TOTAL 100% LIE.
But until Mainstream News comes clean instead of preaching these lies 24-7, the sheep will continue to believe and continue to DIE.
It is TIME for JUSTICE .... It is TIME to STOP the LIES .... It is TIME for the DEATH PENALTY to be handed down to these Tyrannical Dictators of the ELITE NAZI ESTABLISHMENT.
It is and has always been a TOTAL 100% LIE.
But until Mainstream News comes clean instead of preaching these lies 24-7, the sheep will continue to believe and continue to DIE.
It is TIME for JUSTICE .... It is TIME to STOP the LIES .... It is TIME for the DEATH PENALTY to be handed down to these Tyrannical Dictators of the ELITE NAZI ESTABLISHMENT.
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