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Camilla T Lopez - Freetown Christiania, Copenhagen Denmark [02.09.2021]
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10 views • September 03, 2021
'Pop-up' concert with Camilla T Lopez
How do you strengthen your immune system?
https://www.facebook.com/camilla.t.lopez
https://www.youtube.com/user/madamdue
https://myspace.com/camillalopez
www.myspace.com/camillalopez
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freetown_Christiania
https://www.christiania.org/
https://www.visitcopenhagen.com/copenhagen/planning/christiania-gdk957761
https://goo.gl/maps/aKNVNf44RKbC8WAE6
https://www.facebook.com/christiania.org/
https://www.facebook.com/RazziaChristiania/
https://www.facebook.com/christiania.org/events
Christiania Freetown Festival - 50th birthday
https://www.facebook.com/events/301540081473028
https://freetownfestival.dk/
https://freetownfestival.dk/presse.html
https://dafi.info/en/products/water-flow-through-filters/activated-carbon-filter/
https://www.clean-water.com/
https://carolinapuck.dk/living-water-vortex-energikande/
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=living+water+vortex
Note: I can't post on YouTube and FB anymore, you can follow me on:
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (almost only danish)
How do you strengthen your immune system?
https://www.facebook.com/camilla.t.lopez
https://www.youtube.com/user/madamdue
https://myspace.com/camillalopez
www.myspace.com/camillalopez
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Freetown_Christiania
https://www.christiania.org/
https://www.visitcopenhagen.com/copenhagen/planning/christiania-gdk957761
https://goo.gl/maps/aKNVNf44RKbC8WAE6
https://www.facebook.com/christiania.org/
https://www.facebook.com/RazziaChristiania/
https://www.facebook.com/christiania.org/events
Christiania Freetown Festival - 50th birthday
https://www.facebook.com/events/301540081473028
https://freetownfestival.dk/
https://freetownfestival.dk/presse.html
https://dafi.info/en/products/water-flow-through-filters/activated-carbon-filter/
https://www.clean-water.com/
https://carolinapuck.dk/living-water-vortex-energikande/
https://shop.7d.dk/rent-vand/living-water-vortexer
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=living+water+vortex
Note: I can't post on YouTube and FB anymore, you can follow me on:
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3YqC0mK7nzxz/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (almost only danish)
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