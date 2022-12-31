Sunday Law Update - Mark of the beast Worship - Yes the day matters.

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit
Exposing the Papal encyclical Laudato si' as a fascist / pantheist document; demonstrating it's influence; and how the convids fits into the mark of the beast / Sunday Laws. Sermon presented at the Mt Hope SDA Church, Sabbath (Saturday) November 19 2022.
Biography
Marko Kolic is the Director Of Profits From Prophets Ministry His passion is to spread the prophetic messages that constitute the final warning to mankind before the 2nd Coming of Jesus Christ. These prophetic messages are the core of Seventh-day Adventist faith and eschatological outlook.
