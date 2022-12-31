Create New Account
Sunday Law Update - Mark of the beast Worship - Yes the day matters.
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit

Exposing the Papal encyclical Laudato si' as a fascist / pantheist document; demonstrating it's influence; and how the convids fits into the mark of the beast / Sunday Laws. Sermon presented at the Mt Hope SDA Church, Sabbath (Saturday) November 19 2022.

https://profitfromprophets.com

Biography

Marko Kolic is the Director Of Profits From Prophets Ministry His passion is to spread the prophetic messages that constitute the final warning to mankind before the 2nd Coming of Jesus Christ. These prophetic messages are the core of Seventh-day Adventist faith and eschatological outlook.

Website: Profit from Prophets video and audio

https://profitfromprophets.com


Rumble: Profit from Prophets

https://rumble.com/c/c-2129542


Donations:

https://profitfromprophets.com/donati...

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

