BLM rioters smash the windows of homes in Milwaukee suburb after black officer was cleared, fat man

#Milwaukee #BLM #riot #JosephMensah #AlvinCole



Black Lives Matter supporters have attacked homes in a Milwaukee suburb, smashing windows on a quiet residential street after a black cop was cleared in the shooting death of an armed black teenager.



The violence followed a district attorney's decision on Wednesday that police officer Joseph Mensah was justified when he shot Alvin Cole on February 2, after the 17-year-old fired a stolen handgun outside Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa.



After nightfall on Wednesday, demonstrators smashed out storefront windows in Wauwatosa before marching down a residential street and hurling large rocks through the windows of homes, according police.



The mayhem was caught on camera by by Julio Rosas, a reporter for the conservative publication Townhall, who said that some of the people in the crowd attempted to stop others from attacking the homes.



Wauwatosa Police declared an unlawful assembly shortly before 9pm, and established a protective perimeter around Wauwatosa City Hall with the aid of the National Guard.



'Individuals in the group are throwing large rocks at law enforcement and buildings in the area of Swan Bl / W North Av,' the department said in a statement.



'Residents in this area are advised to shelter in their homes, lock their doors, and move away from windows.'



'The crowd was ordered to disperse due to being an unlawful assembly, and has refused. Law enforcement has deployed gas to safely disperse the group,' the department said.



In video shot by Rosas, one outraged resident is heard telling the mob that they are targeting people who may support their cause.



'Do you have any idea how many Democrats, how many MPS teachers, union members, other people that support you live on this street?' shouts the man.



'Show some respect!' the man demanded, seconds after a motorcycle tore across his lawn. 'Police your protest.'