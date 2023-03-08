Stop Being Tricked Into Revisiting the Past

In this short video, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley talks about how revisiting the past is a present pain that produces more unnecessary, useless suffering. Catch the temptation to revisit the past and realize a life that is being fulfilled and completed in the present moment.
Life of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.
