Stop Being Tricked Into Revisiting the Past

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this short video, "Secret of Letting Go" author Guy Finley talks about how revisiting the past is a present pain that produces more unnecessary, useless suffering. Catch the temptation to revisit the past and realize a life that is being fulfilled and completed in the present moment.
Join us every week for FREE ONLINE CLASSES on Wednesdays at 7pm Pacific Time and Sundays at 9:30am Pacific Time -when Guy Finley speaks live. Register at: guyfinley.org/lightLife of Learning Foundation, founded and directed by author Guy Finley, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help sincere spiritual seekers realize a conscious relationship with the Divine. The Foundation is a Center for Spiritual Discovery and is a welcome harbor for anyone wishing to let go of harmful negative states such as stress, fear and resentment in favor of a life filled with more love, compassion, and excellence. We are a federally recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that operates exclusively on the proceeds received from the sale of Guy Finley materials and charitable donations from our generous supporters.