Thanksgiving Dinner And The Covid Vaxx Forgiveness Talk
First Bible Network
Published 20 days ago

The same people who created a fake plague as the excuse to inject every arm in the world with a very real RNA bioweapon are saying Christians must give them a free pass and forgive them. They claim to base this assertion on biblical scripture and in today's episode we'll see if that argument has merit.

Mentioned links:

Gospel of the Lord - Chapter 13:3

https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/evangelion.html

Use online flipbook to review entire chapter:

https://heyzine.com/flip-book/fce4f3ba7b.html#page/40

Judeo-Christian bible version - Matthew 18:21

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+18:21-22&version=NIV

FBN News:

https://www.news.firstbiblenetwork.com

Marcionite Christian Church

https://www.marcionitechurch.org

FBN Radio:

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBNRadio.html

*If the episode is banned on the platform you normally use, find other sources here*: 

https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/PrenicenePerspective.html

