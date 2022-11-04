Thanksgiving Dinner And The Covid Vaxx Forgiveness Talk

The same people who created a fake plague as the excuse to inject every arm in the world with a very real RNA bioweapon are saying Christians must give them a free pass and forgive them. They claim to base this assertion on biblical scripture and in today's episode we'll see if that argument has merit.
Mentioned links:
Gospel of the Lord - Chapter 13:3
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/evangelion.html
Use online flipbook to review entire chapter:
https://heyzine.com/flip-book/fce4f3ba7b.html#page/40
Judeo-Christian bible version - Matthew 18:21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+18:21-22&version=NIV
FBN News:
https://www.news.firstbiblenetwork.com
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
FBN Radio:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBNRadio.html
*If the episode is banned on the platform you normally use, find other sources here*:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/PrenicenePerspective.html
