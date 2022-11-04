Thanksgiving Dinner And The Covid Vaxx Forgiveness Talk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The same people who created a fake plague as the excuse to inject every arm in the world with a very real RNA bioweapon are saying Christians must give them a free pass and forgive them. They claim to base this assertion on biblical scripture and in today's episode we'll see if that argument has merit.
Mentioned links:
Gospel of the Lord - Chapter 13:3
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/evangelion.html
Use online flipbook to review entire chapter:
https://heyzine.com/flip-book/fce4f3ba7b.html#page/40
Judeo-Christian bible version - Matthew 18:21
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+18:21-22&version=NIV
FBN News:
https://www.news.firstbiblenetwork.com
Marcionite Christian Church
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
FBN Radio:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBNRadio.html
*If the episode is banned on the platform you normally use, find other sources here*:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/PrenicenePerspective.html