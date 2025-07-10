HUMANED 🍖 MEAT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️💯 ORIONS NEWS SPECIAL 💯⚠️
ORION SHOWS THE WORLD WHAT WE ARE EATING!!! 💯🥩🌭🍔
This comment nails it: I knew the movie Soylent Green would come true someday cuz every movie they've ever showed us has a little bit of Truth in it and normally the truth is what we think is fiction it's the fiction that is the truth because we won't take it that way we'll take it as fiction so they don't have to worry about it and they can say hey we told you the truth.
#OrionNewsNetwork #DisclosureNow #AlienIntel #HiddenTruths #GalacticFiles #TopSecretLeaks #UFOEvidence #UnsealedSecrets #TruthFromTheStars #BlackVaultRevealed #OrionInvestigates #CosmicWhistleblower #UndeniableProof #WakeUpNow #DeepSpaceFiles #EyesOnTheSkies #AlienDisclosure #EliteExposed #LeakedAndLoaded #InterstellarIntel #humanmeat #whatareweeating #truthfood #mcdonalds #burgerking #tacobell
Source: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1387290499226816
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9zvor3 [thanks to https://imgflip.com/i/56xlvk and https://www.memecreator.org/meme/soylent-green-is-people5/ 🖲]