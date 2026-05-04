Why Men Were Targeted: Sophia, the Gnostics & Hidden History | Jay Weidner

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation at https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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Jay Weidner returns for Sunday Night’s Thrive Hour—and this one flips the narrative.

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A former Director of Content at Gaia TV and filmmaker behind 15 works on sacred mysteries, Jay breaks down the Gnostics and the first 300 years of Christianity.

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We explore Sophia—her story, her meaning, and what the ancients believed. Then Jay shares a bold perspective: the suppression of Sophia wasn’t just about diminishing the feminine—it was an attack on men.

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It’s a different lens that challenges what you’ve been told and invites a deeper look at how these ideas shaped the world we live in today.

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You can learn more and follow Jay Weidner at https://jayweidner.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further