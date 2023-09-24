Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Su-34 bomber destroy the AFU field warehouse in Avdeevka
channel image
The Prisoner
8768 Subscribers
Shop now
300 views
Published 17 hours ago

The Su-34 bomber of Russian Air Force destroyed a field warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Avdeevka direction, Donetsk region. The warehouse near the gray zone was destroyed using Kh-38 air-to-surface guided missiles fired from bomber. After the destruction of the target was achieved, Su-34 returned to the airfield.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
avdeevkasu-34 bomberafu field warehouse

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket