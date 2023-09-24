Su-34 bomber destroy the AFU field warehouse in Avdeevka

The Su-34 bomber of Russian Air Force destroyed a field warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Avdeevka direction, Donetsk region. The warehouse near the gray zone was destroyed using Kh-38 air-to-surface guided missiles fired from bomber. After the destruction of the target was achieved, Su-34 returned to the airfield.
