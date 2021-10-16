MAAP REAL TALK SHOW W Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon Interview. 2022 4governor

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon Interview tonight @ Botanical Gardens in Queen Creek.

Matthew James Salmon is an American politician who served as a U.S. Representative from Arizona from 1995 to 2001 and again from 2013 until 2017. A member of the Republican Party, he retired from office after representing Arizona's 5th congressional district.



In this interview: You get to know the heart side of him and what makes him tick and his direction for the AZ State, of course I mean what he will be doing for Arizona, we should hold him accountable that's what the voters should do, but he is a genuine at his approach, Mr Salmon is very knowledge huge wealth of information. We appreciate your time speaking with MAAP Real. Good night sir, George Nemeh



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Producer Director Host George Nemeh