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MAAP REAL TALK SHOW W Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon Interview. 2022 4governor
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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50 views • October 16, 2021
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW With Candidate For Governor Matt Salmon Interview tonight @ Botanical Gardens in Queen Creek.
Matthew James Salmon is an American politician who served as a U.S. Representative from Arizona from 1995 to 2001 and again from 2013 until 2017. A member of the Republican Party, he retired from office after representing Arizona's 5th congressional district.

In this interview: You get to know the heart side of him and what makes him tick and his direction for the AZ State, of course I mean what he will be doing for Arizona, we should hold him accountable that's what the voters should do, but he is a genuine at his approach, Mr Salmon is very knowledge huge wealth of information. We appreciate your time speaking with MAAP Real. Good night sir, George Nemeh

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Keywords
arizonaqueengovernorcandidatecreek
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