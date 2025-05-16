The Vatican's new pope, his mark & Donald Trump

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org. He can be reached at [email protected].





A video sermon from pastor Craig on Bible prophecy being fulfilled with the Vatican’s new pope, who is American, Robert Prevost, aka pope Leo XIV. The Vatican’s pope will interact with another American, Donald Trump, head of the second beast, the United States, described in Revelation 13:11-16.





The Vatican’s pope has a mark, hence, the mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican. As the pope is American, he may influence his American counterpart, Donald Trump, to enforce the pope’s mark in the United States, of public weekly SUNday rest and worship which goes contrary to God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment.





