Final Days: Trailer & Link

‘Directed Evolution’

* The [Satanic] Scientific Technological Elite are plotting to become gods — and alter humanity forever.

* The ’rona plandemic was a test run for an even more sinister plot to come.





The full documentary is linked below (1 hr 6 min).





The Stew Peters Show | 30 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2r004k-final-days-worldwide-premiere.html