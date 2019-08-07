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iRacing Pro Mazda S1 R6 Suzuka
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5 views • August 07, 2019
iRacing Pro Mazda Series
Season 1 Round 6 - Suzuka (14 Laps)
7/22/2019
Another good finish in a race with some of the series top drivers this week. Moving up to 6th from 10th in division with 122 drivers, and up to 32nd from 45th overall with 777 drivers.
Next week the series goes to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belguim. Like Suzuka, it’s another fast and popular grand prix track, that’s 7km long with 19 corners.
Season 1 Round 6 - Suzuka (14 Laps)
7/22/2019
Another good finish in a race with some of the series top drivers this week. Moving up to 6th from 10th in division with 122 drivers, and up to 32nd from 45th overall with 777 drivers.
Next week the series goes to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belguim. Like Suzuka, it’s another fast and popular grand prix track, that’s 7km long with 19 corners.
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